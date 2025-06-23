通貨 / KYN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.32 USD 0.02 (0.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KYNの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.22の安値と12.41の高値で取引されました。
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KYN News
- ケイン・アンダーソン・エネルギーインフラストラクチャー・ファンド、1億ドルの社債発行へ
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to issue $100 million in notes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Why NML Delivers: Income, Discount Value, And Long-Term Midstream Growth (NYSE:NML)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- KYN: A Long-Term Midstream Play
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Rare (Financial) Independence Day Specials: Very Undervalued Blue-Chip 10%+ Yields
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kayne Anderson (KYN) president Baker buys $314,845 in stock
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces board resignation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
1日のレンジ
12.22 12.41
1年のレンジ
9.82 13.70
- 以前の終値
- 12.30
- 始値
- 12.35
- 買値
- 12.32
- 買値
- 12.62
- 安値
- 12.22
- 高値
- 12.41
- 出来高
- 432
- 1日の変化
- 0.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.75%
- 1年の変化
- 11.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K