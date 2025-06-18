Currencies / KYN
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.21 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KYN exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.17 and at a high of 12.37.
Follow Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
12.17 12.37
Year Range
9.82 13.70
- Previous Close
- 12.32
- Open
- 12.32
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- Low
- 12.17
- High
- 12.37
- Volume
- 283
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.61%
- Year Change
- 10.40%
