KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc

12.21 USD 0.11 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KYN exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.17 and at a high of 12.37.

Follow Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.17 12.37
Year Range
9.82 13.70
Previous Close
12.32
Open
12.32
Bid
12.21
Ask
12.51
Low
12.17
High
12.37
Volume
283
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
-4.61%
Year Change
10.40%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K