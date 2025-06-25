Divisas / KYN
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.30 USD 0.14 (1.15%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KYN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KYN News
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund emitirá notas por $100 millones
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund emitirá 100 millones de dólares en notas
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to issue $100 million in notes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Why NML Delivers: Income, Discount Value, And Long-Term Midstream Growth (NYSE:NML)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- KYN: A Long-Term Midstream Play
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Rare (Financial) Independence Day Specials: Very Undervalued Blue-Chip 10%+ Yields
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kayne Anderson (KYN) president Baker buys $314,845 in stock
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces board resignation
Rango diario
12.19 12.35
Rango anual
9.82 13.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.16
- Open
- 12.21
- Bid
- 12.30
- Ask
- 12.60
- Low
- 12.19
- High
- 12.35
- Volumen
- 376
- Cambio diario
- 1.15%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.91%
- Cambio anual
- 11.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B