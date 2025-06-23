Valute / KYN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.23 USD 0.09 (0.73%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KYN ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.17 e ad un massimo di 12.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KYN News
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund emetterà 100 milioni di dollari in obbligazioni
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to issue $100 million in notes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Why NML Delivers: Income, Discount Value, And Long-Term Midstream Growth (NYSE:NML)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- KYN: A Long-Term Midstream Play
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Rare (Financial) Independence Day Specials: Very Undervalued Blue-Chip 10%+ Yields
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kayne Anderson (KYN) president Baker buys $314,845 in stock
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces board resignation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.17 12.37
Intervallo Annuale
9.82 13.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.32
- Apertura
- 12.32
- Bid
- 12.23
- Ask
- 12.53
- Minimo
- 12.17
- Massimo
- 12.37
- Volume
- 391
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.58%
21 settembre, domenica