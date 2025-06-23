시세섹션
통화 / KYN
주식로 돌아가기

KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc

12.23 USD 0.09 (0.73%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KYN 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.17이고 고가는 12.37이었습니다.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KYN News

일일 변동 비율
12.17 12.37
년간 변동
9.82 13.70
이전 종가
12.32
시가
12.32
Bid
12.23
Ask
12.53
저가
12.17
고가
12.37
볼륨
391
일일 변동
-0.73%
월 변동
-1.13%
6개월 변동
-4.45%
년간 변동율
10.58%
20 9월, 토요일