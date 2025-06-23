货币 / KYN
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.23 USD 0.09 (0.73%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KYN汇率已更改-0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点12.17和高点12.37进行交易。
关注Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KYN新闻
- Kayne Anderson能源基础设施基金将发行1亿美元票据
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to issue $100 million in notes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Why NML Delivers: Income, Discount Value, And Long-Term Midstream Growth (NYSE:NML)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- KYN: A Long-Term Midstream Play
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Rare (Financial) Independence Day Specials: Very Undervalued Blue-Chip 10%+ Yields
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kayne Anderson (KYN) president Baker buys $314,845 in stock
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces board resignation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
日范围
12.17 12.37
年范围
9.82 13.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.32
- 开盘价
- 12.32
- 卖价
- 12.23
- 买价
- 12.53
- 最低价
- 12.17
- 最高价
- 12.37
- 交易量
- 391
- 日变化
- -0.73%
- 月变化
- -1.13%
- 6个月变化
- -4.45%
- 年变化
- 10.58%
21 九月, 星期日