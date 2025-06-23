Moedas / KYN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KYN: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
12.32 USD 0.02 (0.16%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KYN para hoje mudou para 0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.22 e o mais alto foi 12.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KYN Notícias
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund emitirá notas de US$ 100 milhões
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to issue $100 million in notes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Why NML Delivers: Income, Discount Value, And Long-Term Midstream Growth (NYSE:NML)
- How To Invest $100,000 In A Near-Perfect Strategy Portfolio
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Should You Invest $100,000 In Today's Market?
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- 3-Bucket System For $5,000 Monthly Income, For Early Retirees
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- KYN: A Long-Term Midstream Play
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- Rare (Financial) Independence Day Specials: Very Undervalued Blue-Chip 10%+ Yields
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kayne Anderson (KYN) president Baker buys $314,845 in stock
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces board resignation
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
Faixa diária
12.22 12.41
Faixa anual
9.82 13.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.30
- Open
- 12.35
- Bid
- 12.32
- Ask
- 12.62
- Low
- 12.22
- High
- 12.41
- Volume
- 432
- Mudança diária
- 0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.75%
- Mudança anual
- 11.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh