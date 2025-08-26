クォートセクション
通貨 / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc

223.20 USD 9.45 (4.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JBLの今日の為替レートは、4.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり216.61の安値と226.49の高値で取引されました。

Jabil Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
216.61 226.49
1年のレンジ
108.66 232.82
以前の終値
213.75
始値
216.61
買値
223.20
買値
223.50
安値
216.61
高値
226.49
出来高
5.647 K
1日の変化
4.42%
1ヶ月の変化
11.73%
6ヶ月の変化
64.20%
1年の変化
86.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K