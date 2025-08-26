通貨 / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc
223.20 USD 9.45 (4.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JBLの今日の為替レートは、4.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり216.61の安値と226.49の高値で取引されました。
Jabil Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
216.61 226.49
1年のレンジ
108.66 232.82
- 以前の終値
- 213.75
- 始値
- 216.61
- 買値
- 223.20
- 買値
- 223.50
- 安値
- 216.61
- 高値
- 226.49
- 出来高
- 5.647 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 64.20%
- 1年の変化
- 86.76%
