통화 / JBL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
JBL: Jabil Inc
224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JBL 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 219.85이고 고가는 224.69이었습니다.
Jabil Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBL News
- JBL Stock Before Q4 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?
- Jabil (JBL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Will Jabil (JBL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- JBL Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure: Will it Persist?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- AI Stock Vaults 50% Amid Massive Data Center Infrastructure Build; Sales Spikes
- Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Are Investors Undervaluing Jabil (JBL) Right Now?
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Jabil vs. Corning: Which Tech Manufacturing Stock Is the Better Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Celestica Surges 139% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Extreme Networks (EXTR) This Year?
- Jabil (JBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Jabil stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel on AI infrastructure growth
- Celestica Gains From Robust Cash Flow: Will the Trend Continue?
일일 변동 비율
219.85 224.69
년간 변동
108.66 232.82
- 이전 종가
- 223.20
- 시가
- 223.07
- Bid
- 224.31
- Ask
- 224.61
- 저가
- 219.85
- 고가
- 224.69
- 볼륨
- 2.664 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- 12.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 65.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 87.69%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K