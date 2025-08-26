货币 / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc
212.93 USD 0.38 (0.18%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JBL汇率已更改-0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点210.72和高点213.50进行交易。
关注Jabil Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBL新闻
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- AI Stock Vaults 50% Amid Massive Data Center Infrastructure Build; Sales Spikes
- Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Eos Energy股票触及52周高点8.09美元
- Are Investors Undervaluing Jabil (JBL) Right Now?
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Jabil vs. Corning: Which Tech Manufacturing Stock Is the Better Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Celestica Surges 139% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Extreme Networks (EXTR) This Year?
- Jabil (JBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Jabil stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel on AI infrastructure growth
- Celestica Gains From Robust Cash Flow: Will the Trend Continue?
- Jabil: High-Margin Transformation And Secular Tailwinds Make It A Buy (NYSE:JBL)
- JBL Is Betting Big on AI Data Center Market: Will This Drive Growth?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Here's Why Jabil (JBL) is a Strong Value Stock
日范围
210.72 213.50
年范围
108.66 232.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 213.31
- 开盘价
- 213.50
- 卖价
- 212.93
- 买价
- 213.23
- 最低价
- 210.72
- 最高价
- 213.50
- 交易量
- 290
- 日变化
- -0.18%
- 月变化
- 6.59%
- 6个月变化
- 56.65%
- 年变化
- 78.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值