JBL: Jabil Inc

224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de JBL a changé de 0.50% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 219.85 et à un maximum de 224.69.

Suivez la dynamique Jabil Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
219.85 224.69
Range Annuel
108.66 232.82
Clôture Précédente
223.20
Ouverture
223.07
Bid
224.31
Ask
224.61
Plus Bas
219.85
Plus Haut
224.69
Volume
2.664 K
Changement quotidien
0.50%
Changement Mensuel
12.29%
Changement à 6 Mois
65.02%
Changement Annuel
87.69%
