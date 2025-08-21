Currencies / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc
212.15 USD 4.00 (1.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JBL exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 210.87 and at a high of 216.46.
Follow Jabil Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBL News
Daily Range
210.87 216.46
Year Range
108.66 232.82
- Previous Close
- 216.15
- Open
- 215.53
- Bid
- 212.15
- Ask
- 212.45
- Low
- 210.87
- High
- 216.46
- Volume
- 898
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 6.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.07%
- Year Change
- 77.52%
