JBL: Jabil Inc
223.20 USD 9.45 (4.42%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von JBL hat sich für heute um 4.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 216.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 226.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Jabil Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
216.61 226.49
Jahresspanne
108.66 232.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 213.75
- Eröffnung
- 216.61
- Bid
- 223.20
- Ask
- 223.50
- Tief
- 216.61
- Hoch
- 226.49
- Volumen
- 5.647 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.73%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 64.20%
- Jahresänderung
- 86.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K