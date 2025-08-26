KurseKategorien
Währungen / JBL
Zurück zum Aktien

JBL: Jabil Inc

223.20 USD 9.45 (4.42%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JBL hat sich für heute um 4.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 216.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 226.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Jabil Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JBL News

Tagesspanne
216.61 226.49
Jahresspanne
108.66 232.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
213.75
Eröffnung
216.61
Bid
223.20
Ask
223.50
Tief
216.61
Hoch
226.49
Volumen
5.647 K
Tagesänderung
4.42%
Monatsänderung
11.73%
6-Monatsänderung
64.20%
Jahresänderung
86.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K