Valute / JBL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JBL: Jabil Inc
224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JBL ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 219.85 e ad un massimo di 224.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Jabil Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBL News
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Get Ready For Buy Points And Econ Data
- Dow Jones Futures: Apple Breaks Out, Nvidia At Key Level; Take Profits In Micron, IonQ, Oklo?
- JBL Stock Before Q4 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?
- Jabil (JBL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Will Jabil (JBL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- JBL Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure: Will it Persist?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- AI Stock Vaults 50% Amid Massive Data Center Infrastructure Build; Sales Spikes
- Jabil (JBL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Are Investors Undervaluing Jabil (JBL) Right Now?
- Celestica Rides on Robust Supply Chain Network: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Jabil vs. Corning: Which Tech Manufacturing Stock Is the Better Buy?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amphenol, Western Digital, Celestica, Jabil and Comfort Systems USA
- Grab These 5 Stocks Thriving on AI Boom and Having More Room to Run
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Celestica Surges 139% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock
- JBL Stock Surges 98% in a Year: Is it a Must-Have in Your Portfolio?
- SAP Expands Sovereign Cloud to Power Europe's Digital & AI Innovation
- Dolby Vision 2 Unveils Next-Gen Picture Innovation for Modern Displays
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Extreme Networks (EXTR) This Year?
- Jabil (JBL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Intervallo Giornaliero
219.85 224.69
Intervallo Annuale
108.66 232.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 223.20
- Apertura
- 223.07
- Bid
- 224.31
- Ask
- 224.61
- Minimo
- 219.85
- Massimo
- 224.69
- Volume
- 2.664 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 65.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 87.69%
20 settembre, sabato