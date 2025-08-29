QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc

224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JBL ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 219.85 e ad un massimo di 224.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Jabil Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
219.85 224.69
Intervallo Annuale
108.66 232.82
Chiusura Precedente
223.20
Apertura
223.07
Bid
224.31
Ask
224.61
Minimo
219.85
Massimo
224.69
Volume
2.664 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.50%
Variazione Mensile
12.29%
Variazione Semestrale
65.02%
Variazione Annuale
87.69%
20 settembre, sabato