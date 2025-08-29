Dövizler / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc
224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
JBL fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 219.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 224.69 aralığında işlem gördü.
Jabil Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
JBL haberleri
Günlük aralık
219.85 224.69
Yıllık aralık
108.66 232.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 223.20
- Açılış
- 223.07
- Satış
- 224.31
- Alış
- 224.61
- Düşük
- 219.85
- Yüksek
- 224.69
- Hacim
- 2.664 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.29%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 65.02%
- Yıllık değişim
- 87.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar