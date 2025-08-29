FiyatlarBölümler
JBL: Jabil Inc

224.31 USD 1.11 (0.50%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JBL fiyatı bugün 0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 219.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 224.69 aralığında işlem gördü.

Jabil Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
219.85 224.69
Yıllık aralık
108.66 232.82
Önceki kapanış
223.20
Açılış
223.07
Satış
224.31
Alış
224.61
Düşük
219.85
Yüksek
224.69
Hacim
2.664 K
Günlük değişim
0.50%
Aylık değişim
12.29%
6 aylık değişim
65.02%
Yıllık değişim
87.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar