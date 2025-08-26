Divisas / JBL
JBL: Jabil Inc
213.75 USD 0.44 (0.21%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JBL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 208.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 214.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jabil Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
208.41 214.00
Rango anual
108.66 232.82
- Cierres anteriores
- 213.31
- Open
- 213.50
- Bid
- 213.75
- Ask
- 214.05
- Low
- 208.41
- High
- 214.00
- Volumen
- 2.919 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 57.25%
- Cambio anual
- 78.86%
