JBL: Jabil Inc

213.75 USD 0.44 (0.21%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de JBL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 208.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 214.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jabil Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
208.41 214.00
Rango anual
108.66 232.82
Cierres anteriores
213.31
Open
213.50
Bid
213.75
Ask
214.05
Low
208.41
High
214.00
Volumen
2.919 K
Cambio diario
0.21%
Cambio mensual
7.00%
Cambio a 6 meses
57.25%
Cambio anual
78.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B