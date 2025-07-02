クォートセクション
通貨 / IYT
IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

71.71 USD 1.02 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYTの今日の為替レートは、-1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.64の安値と73.40の高値で取引されました。

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

IYT株の現在の価格は？

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株価は本日71.71です。71.64 - 73.40内で取引され、前日の終値は72.73、取引量は630に達しました。IYTのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの現在の価格は71.71です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は2.49%やUSDにも注目します。IYTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IYT株を買う方法は？

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株は現在71.71で購入可能です。注文は通常71.71または72.01付近で行われ、630や-2.29%が市場の動きを示します。IYTの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

IYT株に投資する方法は？

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅54.06 - 75.58と現在の71.71を考慮します。注文は多くの場合71.71や72.01で行われる前に、0.03%や18.16%と比較されます。IYTの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの過去1年の最高値は75.58でした。54.06 - 75.58内で株価は大きく変動し、72.73と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF(IYT)の年間最安値は54.06でした。現在の71.71や54.06 - 75.58と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IYTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IYTの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、72.73、2.49%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
71.64 73.40
1年のレンジ
54.06 75.58
以前の終値
72.73
始値
73.39
買値
71.71
買値
72.01
安値
71.64
高値
73.40
出来高
630
1日の変化
-1.40%
1ヶ月の変化
0.03%
6ヶ月の変化
18.16%
1年の変化
2.49%
09 10月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
12:30
USD
新規失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:30
USD
失業保険申請件数
実際
期待
12:35
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
12:45
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
16:00
USD
WASDE報告書
実際
期待
16:45
USD
FRB Barr監督副議長の発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
30年債入札
実際
4.734%
期待
4.651%
19:45
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待