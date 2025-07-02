- 概要
IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
IYTの今日の為替レートは、-1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.64の安値と73.40の高値で取引されました。
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
よくあるご質問
IYT株の現在の価格は？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株価は本日71.71です。71.64 - 73.40内で取引され、前日の終値は72.73、取引量は630に達しました。IYTのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの現在の価格は71.71です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は2.49%やUSDにも注目します。IYTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IYT株を買う方法は？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株は現在71.71で購入可能です。注文は通常71.71または72.01付近で行われ、630や-2.29%が市場の動きを示します。IYTの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
IYT株に投資する方法は？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅54.06 - 75.58と現在の71.71を考慮します。注文は多くの場合71.71や72.01で行われる前に、0.03%や18.16%と比較されます。IYTの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株の最高値は？
iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの過去1年の最高値は75.58でした。54.06 - 75.58内で株価は大きく変動し、72.73と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
iShares U.S. Transportation ETFの株の最低値は？
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF(IYT)の年間最安値は54.06でした。現在の71.71や54.06 - 75.58と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IYTの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
IYTの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、72.73、2.49%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 72.73
- 始値
- 73.39
- 買値
- 71.71
- 買値
- 72.01
- 安値
- 71.64
- 高値
- 73.40
- 出来高
- 630
- 1日の変化
- -1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.16%
- 1年の変化
- 2.49%
