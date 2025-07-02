IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
今日IYT汇率已更改0.96%。当日，交易品种以低点71.40和高点72.90进行交易。
关注iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IYT新闻
常见问题解答
IYT股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF股票今天的定价为72.73。它在71.40 - 72.90范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为72.04，交易量达到608。IYT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF目前的价值为72.73。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注3.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IYT走势。
如何购买IYT股票？
您可以以72.73的当前价格购买iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF股票。订单通常设置在72.73或73.03附近，而608和1.44%显示市场活动。立即关注IYT的实时图表更新。
如何投资IYT股票？
投资iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF需要考虑年度范围54.06 - 75.58和当前价格72.73。许多人在以72.73或73.03下订单之前，会比较1.45%和。实时查看IYT价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Transportation ETF的最高价格是75.58。在54.06 - 75.58内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF的绩效。
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF（IYT）的最低价格为54.06。将其与当前的72.73和54.06 - 75.58进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IYT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IYT股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、72.04和3.94%中可见。
- 4.651%