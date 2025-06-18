QuotesSections
IYT
IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

70.95 USD 0.23 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYT exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.45 and at a high of 71.35.

Follow iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
70.45 71.35
Year Range
54.06 75.58
Previous Close
71.18
Open
71.03
Bid
70.95
Ask
71.25
Low
70.45
High
71.35
Volume
557
Daily Change
-0.32%
Month Change
1.04%
6 Months Change
11.64%
Year Change
3.70%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev