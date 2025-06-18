Currencies / IYT
IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
70.95 USD 0.23 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IYT exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.45 and at a high of 71.35.
Follow iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IYT News
Daily Range
70.45 71.35
Year Range
54.06 75.58
- Previous Close
- 71.18
- Open
- 71.03
- Bid
- 70.95
- Ask
- 71.25
- Low
- 70.45
- High
- 71.35
- Volume
- 557
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.64%
- Year Change
- 3.70%
