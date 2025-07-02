- Panoramica
IYT: iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Il tasso di cambio IYT ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.40 e ad un massimo di 72.74.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IYT News
Domande Frequenti
Qual è il prezzo delle azioni IYT oggi?
Oggi le azioni iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF sono prezzate a 72.73. Viene scambiato all'interno di 71.40 - 72.74, la chiusura di ieri è stata 72.04 e il volume degli scambi ha raggiunto 326. Il grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di IYT mostra questi aggiornamenti.
Le azioni iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF pagano dividendi?
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF è attualmente valutato a 72.73. La politica dei dividendi dipende dall'azienda, mentre gli investitori osservano anche 3.94% e USD. Visualizza il grafico in tempo reale per monitorare i movimenti di IYT.
Come acquistare azioni IYT?
Puoi acquistare azioni iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF al prezzo attuale di 72.73. Gli ordini vengono solitamente effettuati in prossimità di 72.73 o 73.03, mentre 326 e 1.44% mostrano l'attività del mercato. Segui oggi stesso gli aggiornamenti di IYT sul grafico in tempo reale.
Come investire in azioni IYT?
Investire in iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF implica considerare l'intervallo annuale 54.06 - 75.58 e il prezzo attuale 72.73. Molti confrontano 1.45% e 19.84% prima di effettuare ordini su 72.73 o 73.03. Esplora in tempo reale il grafico dei prezzi di IYT con le variazioni giornaliere.
Quali sono i prezzi più alti delle azioni iShares U.S. Transportation ETF?
Il prezzo massimo di iShares U.S. Transportation ETF nell'ultimo anno è stato 75.58. All'interno di 54.06 - 75.58, il titolo ha subito notevoli fluttuazioni e il confronto con 72.04 aiuta a individuare i livelli di resistenza. Traccia l'andamento di iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF utilizzando il grafico in tempo reale.
Quali sono i prezzi più bassi delle azioni iShares U.S. Transportation ETF?
Il prezzo più basso di iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) nel corso dell'anno è stato 54.06. Confrontandolo con gli attuali 72.73 e 54.06 - 75.58 si evidenziano potenziali punti di ingresso a lungo termine. Guarda IYT muoversi sul grafico in tempo reale per maggiori dettagli.
Quando è avvenuto il frazionamento azionario di IYT?
iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF ha attraversato storicamente divisioni azionarie. Questi cambiamenti, dopo le azioni aziendali sono visibili in , 72.04 e 3.94%.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 72.04
- Apertura
- 71.70
- Bid
- 72.73
- Ask
- 73.03
- Minimo
- 71.40
- Massimo
- 72.74
- Volume
- 326
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.94%
