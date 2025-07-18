クォートセクション
IYF: iShares U.S. Financial ETF

121.83 USD 2.77 (2.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYFの今日の為替レートは、-2.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり121.79の安値と125.52の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Financial ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

IYF株の現在の価格は？

iShares U.S. Financial ETFの株価は本日121.83です。121.79 - 125.52内で取引され、前日の終値は124.60、取引量は1084に達しました。IYFのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares U.S. Financial ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares U.S. Financial ETFの現在の価格は121.83です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は13.71%やUSDにも注目します。IYFの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IYF株を買う方法は？

iShares U.S. Financial ETFの株は現在121.83で購入可能です。注文は通常121.83または122.13付近で行われ、1084や-2.52%が市場の動きを示します。IYFの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

IYF株に投資する方法は？

iShares U.S. Financial ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅95.36 - 128.07と現在の121.83を考慮します。注文は多くの場合121.83や122.13で行われる前に、-3.35%や10.75%と比較されます。IYFの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Financials ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares U.S. Financials ETFの過去1年の最高値は128.07でした。95.36 - 128.07内で株価は大きく変動し、124.60と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares U.S. Financial ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares U.S. Financials ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares U.S. Financials ETF(IYF)の年間最安値は95.36でした。現在の121.83や95.36 - 128.07と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。IYFの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

IYFの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares U.S. Financial ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、124.60、13.71%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
121.79 125.52
1年のレンジ
95.36 128.07
以前の終値
124.60
始値
124.98
買値
121.83
買値
122.13
安値
121.79
高値
125.52
出来高
1.084 K
1日の変化
-2.22%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.35%
6ヶ月の変化
10.75%
1年の変化
13.71%
