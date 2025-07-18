iShares U.S. Financial ETFの株価は本日121.83です。121.79 - 125.52内で取引され、前日の終値は124.60、取引量は1084に達しました。IYFのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares U.S. Financials ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares U.S. Financials ETFの過去1年の最高値は128.07でした。95.36 - 128.07内で株価は大きく変動し、124.60と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares U.S. Financial ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。