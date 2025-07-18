QuotesSections
IYF: iShares U.S. Financial ETF

121.83 USD 2.77 (2.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYF exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.79 and at a high of 125.52.

Follow iShares U.S. Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IYF stock price today?

iShares U.S. Financial ETF stock is priced at 121.83 today. It trades within 121.79 - 125.52, yesterday's close was 124.60, and trading volume reached 1070. The live price chart of IYF shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Financial ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Financial ETF is currently valued at 121.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.71% and USD. View the chart live to track IYF movements.

How to buy IYF stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Financial ETF shares at the current price of 121.83. Orders are usually placed near 121.83 or 122.13, while 1070 and -2.52% show market activity. Follow IYF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IYF stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Financial ETF involves considering the yearly range 95.36 - 128.07 and current price 121.83. Many compare -3.35% and 10.75% before placing orders at 121.83 or 122.13. Explore the IYF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the past year was 128.07. Within 95.36 - 128.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 124.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Financial ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) over the year was 95.36. Comparing it with the current 121.83 and 95.36 - 128.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IYF stock split?

iShares U.S. Financial ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 124.60, and 13.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
121.79 125.52
Year Range
95.36 128.07
Previous Close
124.60
Open
124.98
Bid
121.83
Ask
122.13
Low
121.79
High
125.52
Volume
1.070 K
Daily Change
-2.22%
Month Change
-3.35%
6 Months Change
10.75%
Year Change
13.71%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
547
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev