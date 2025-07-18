- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IYF: iShares U.S. Financial ETF
IYF exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.79 and at a high of 125.52.
Follow iShares U.S. Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYF News
- Are AI Stocks As Solid As You Think They Are?
- Decoding Bank ETF Prospects Ahead of Q3 Earnings Releases
- Bank Of America: Solid Provisioning Going Into Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)
- AllianceBernstein: Recent Pullback Presents A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:AB)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Is It the Right Time to Invest in Financials ETFs?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- BofA: Institutional clients led broad-based equity inflows last week
- IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance (NYSEARCA:IAK)
- First Interstate BancSystem Stock: Analysts May Too Pessimistic Going 2026 (NASDAQ:FIBK)
- Third Coast Bancshares Stock: Lower Deposit Costs Surge Net Interest Margin
- Northrim BanCorp: Low Asset Yields To Mitigate Fed Rate Cut Impacts (NASDAQ:NRIM)
- BofA flags broad client equity inflows as market continues to grind higher
- Morgan Stanley’s Wilson expects Q3 pullbacks but sees buying chance
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- Big Banks Q2 Earnings Thrive: ETFs in Focus
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYF stock price today?
iShares U.S. Financial ETF stock is priced at 121.83 today. It trades within 121.79 - 125.52, yesterday's close was 124.60, and trading volume reached 1070. The live price chart of IYF shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Financial ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Financial ETF is currently valued at 121.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.71% and USD. View the chart live to track IYF movements.
How to buy IYF stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Financial ETF shares at the current price of 121.83. Orders are usually placed near 121.83 or 122.13, while 1070 and -2.52% show market activity. Follow IYF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYF stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Financial ETF involves considering the yearly range 95.36 - 128.07 and current price 121.83. Many compare -3.35% and 10.75% before placing orders at 121.83 or 122.13. Explore the IYF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the past year was 128.07. Within 95.36 - 128.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 124.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Financial ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) over the year was 95.36. Comparing it with the current 121.83 and 95.36 - 128.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYF stock split?
iShares U.S. Financial ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 124.60, and 13.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 124.60
- Open
- 124.98
- Bid
- 121.83
- Ask
- 122.13
- Low
- 121.79
- High
- 125.52
- Volume
- 1.070 K
- Daily Change
- -2.22%
- Month Change
- -3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.75%
- Year Change
- 13.71%
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
- 51.2
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
- 547
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev