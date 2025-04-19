クォートセクション
通貨 / IWV
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF

376.99 USD 2.55 (0.68%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IWVの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり375.33の安値と378.00の高値で取引されました。

iShares Russell 3000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
375.33 378.00
1年のレンジ
273.61 378.00
以前の終値
374.44
始値
375.84
買値
376.99
買値
377.29
安値
375.33
高値
378.00
出来高
623
1日の変化
0.68%
1ヶ月の変化
3.89%
6ヶ月の変化
19.15%
1年の変化
16.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K