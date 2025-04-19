通貨 / IWV
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF
376.99 USD 2.55 (0.68%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IWVの今日の為替レートは、0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり375.33の安値と378.00の高値で取引されました。
iShares Russell 3000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWV News
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- Bandwidth株式会社、JMPが企業成長を理由に「市場アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- Bandwidth stock maintains Market Outperform rating at JMP on enterprise growth
- JMPはワークデイ株を「市場アウトパフォーム」評価で目標価格$315を維持
- JMP reiterates Workday stock rating at Market Outperform with $315 target
- AIROグループの会長カトゥリア氏、886万ドル相当の株式を売却
- JMPがPlanet Labs株の「市場アウトパフォーム」評価を再確認
- Similarweb stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by Citizens JMP
- SentinelOne stock acquisitions continue as JMP reiterates Market Outperform
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- DFUS: An Efficient Way To Follow The Broader Market (NYSEARCA:DFUS)
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- FNDB: A Well-Rounded Value ETF
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- QDEF: Dividend ETF With Little To Show (NYSEARCA:QDEF)
- LVHD Can Provide Investors With Stability And Income (NASDAQ:LVHD)
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- VFMF: Factor Weighted, Underperforming Russell 3000 Fund (BATS:VFMF)
- How Does The Russell Reconstitution Impact Equity Markets?
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Putting The Tariff Tantrum Into Perspective: Russell 3000 Index Cycles Since 2000
- Opportunities In The Lone Star State: Inside The Russell Texas Equity Index
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
1日のレンジ
375.33 378.00
1年のレンジ
273.61 378.00
- 以前の終値
- 374.44
- 始値
- 375.84
- 買値
- 376.99
- 買値
- 377.29
- 安値
- 375.33
- 高値
- 378.00
- 出来高
- 623
- 1日の変化
- 0.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.15%
- 1年の変化
- 16.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K