Valute / IWV
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF
378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IWV ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 376.45 e ad un massimo di 378.51.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 3000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
376.45 378.51
Intervallo Annuale
273.61 378.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 376.99
- Apertura
- 377.49
- Bid
- 378.20
- Ask
- 378.50
- Minimo
- 376.45
- Massimo
- 378.51
- Volume
- 233
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.53%
21 settembre, domenica