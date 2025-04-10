QuotazioniSezioni
IWV
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF

378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IWV ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 376.45 e ad un massimo di 378.51.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 3000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
376.45 378.51
Intervallo Annuale
273.61 378.51
Chiusura Precedente
376.99
Apertura
377.49
Bid
378.20
Ask
378.50
Minimo
376.45
Massimo
378.51
Volume
233
Variazione giornaliera
0.32%
Variazione Mensile
4.22%
Variazione Semestrale
19.53%
Variazione Annuale
16.53%
21 settembre, domenica