시세섹션
통화 / IWV
주식로 돌아가기

IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF

378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IWV 환율이 오늘 0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 376.45이고 고가는 378.51이었습니다.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWV News

일일 변동 비율
376.45 378.51
년간 변동
273.61 378.51
이전 종가
376.99
시가
377.49
Bid
378.20
Ask
378.50
저가
376.45
고가
378.51
볼륨
233
일일 변동
0.32%
월 변동
4.22%
6개월 변동
19.53%
년간 변동율
16.53%
20 9월, 토요일