IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF
378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IWV 환율이 오늘 0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 376.45이고 고가는 378.51이었습니다.
iShares Russell 3000 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
376.45 378.51
년간 변동
273.61 378.51
- 이전 종가
- 376.99
- 시가
- 377.49
- Bid
- 378.20
- Ask
- 378.50
- 저가
- 376.45
- 고가
- 378.51
- 볼륨
- 233
- 일일 변동
- 0.32%
- 월 변동
- 4.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.53%
20 9월, 토요일