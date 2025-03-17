FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IWV
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF

378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IWV fiyatı bugün 0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 376.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 378.51 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWV haberleri

Günlük aralık
376.45 378.51
Yıllık aralık
273.61 378.51
Önceki kapanış
376.99
Açılış
377.49
Satış
378.20
Alış
378.50
Düşük
376.45
Yüksek
378.51
Hacim
233
Günlük değişim
0.32%
Aylık değişim
4.22%
6 aylık değişim
19.53%
Yıllık değişim
16.53%
21 Eylül, Pazar