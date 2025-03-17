Dövizler / IWV
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF
378.20 USD 1.21 (0.32%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IWV fiyatı bugün 0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 376.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 378.51 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Russell 3000 ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IWV haberleri
Günlük aralık
376.45 378.51
Yıllık aralık
273.61 378.51
- Önceki kapanış
- 376.99
- Açılış
- 377.49
- Satış
- 378.20
- Alış
- 378.50
- Düşük
- 376.45
- Yüksek
- 378.51
- Hacim
- 233
- Günlük değişim
- 0.32%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.53%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.53%
21 Eylül, Pazar