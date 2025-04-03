Moedas / IWV
IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF
376.99 USD 2.55 (0.68%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWV para hoje mudou para 0.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 375.33 e o mais alto foi 378.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 3000 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IWV Notícias
Faixa diária
375.33 378.00
Faixa anual
273.61 378.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 374.44
- Open
- 375.84
- Bid
- 376.99
- Ask
- 377.29
- Low
- 375.33
- High
- 378.00
- Volume
- 623
- Mudança diária
- 0.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.15%
- Mudança anual
- 16.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh