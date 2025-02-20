QuotesSections
Currencies / IWV
Back to US Stock Market

IWV: iShares Russell 3000 ETF

374.70 USD 1.35 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWV exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 374.14 and at a high of 375.66.

Follow iShares Russell 3000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWV News

Daily Range
374.14 375.66
Year Range
273.61 376.41
Previous Close
376.05
Open
375.59
Bid
374.70
Ask
375.00
Low
374.14
High
375.66
Volume
683
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
3.25%
6 Months Change
18.42%
Year Change
15.45%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev