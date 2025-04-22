通貨 / HBT
HBT: HBT Financial Inc
26.50 USD 0.70 (2.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HBTの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.51の安値と26.66の高値で取引されました。
HBT Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HBT News
1日のレンジ
25.51 26.66
1年のレンジ
19.46 27.02
- 以前の終値
- 25.80
- 始値
- 25.51
- 買値
- 26.50
- 買値
- 26.80
- 安値
- 25.51
- 高値
- 26.66
- 出来高
- 91
- 1日の変化
- 2.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.57%
- 1年の変化
- 22.01%
