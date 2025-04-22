통화 / HBT
HBT: HBT Financial Inc
26.00 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HBT 환율이 오늘 -1.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.82이고 고가는 26.51이었습니다.
HBT Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBT News
- HBT Financial announces full redemption of $40 million subordinated notes
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- HBT Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $29 from $26 at Piper Sandler
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at KBW
- HBT Financial: Steady Results Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:HBT)
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at DA Davidson
- HBT Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Hbt Fin earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HBT Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion and capital growth drive outperformance
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HBT Financial (HBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil (NASDAQ:HBT)
일일 변동 비율
25.82 26.51
년간 변동
19.46 27.02
- 이전 종가
- 26.50
- 시가
- 26.51
- Bid
- 26.00
- Ask
- 26.30
- 저가
- 25.82
- 고가
- 26.51
- 볼륨
- 320
- 일일 변동
- -1.89%
- 월 변동
- -0.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 19.71%
20 9월, 토요일