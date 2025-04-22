货币 / HBT
HBT: HBT Financial Inc
25.54 USD 0.22 (0.87%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HBT汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点25.38和高点25.80进行交易。
关注HBT Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBT新闻
- HBT Financial announces full redemption of $40 million subordinated notes
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- HBT Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $29 from $26 at Piper Sandler
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at KBW
- HBT Financial: Steady Results Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:HBT)
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at DA Davidson
- HBT Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Hbt Fin earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HBT Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion and capital growth drive outperformance
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HBT Financial (HBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil (NASDAQ:HBT)
日范围
25.38 25.80
年范围
19.46 27.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.32
- 开盘价
- 25.38
- 卖价
- 25.54
- 买价
- 25.84
- 最低价
- 25.38
- 最高价
- 25.80
- 交易量
- 11
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- -1.81%
- 6个月变化
- 13.31%
- 年变化
- 17.59%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值