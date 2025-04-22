Moedas / HBT
HBT: HBT Financial Inc
26.24 USD 0.44 (1.71%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HBT para hoje mudou para 1.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.51 e o mais alto foi 26.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HBT Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HBT Notícias
- HBT Financial announces full redemption of $40 million subordinated notes
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- HBT Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $29 from $26 at Piper Sandler
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at KBW
- HBT Financial: Steady Results Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:HBT)
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at DA Davidson
- HBT Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Hbt Fin earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HBT Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion and capital growth drive outperformance
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HBT Financial (HBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil (NASDAQ:HBT)
Faixa diária
25.51 26.24
Faixa anual
19.46 27.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.80
- Open
- 25.51
- Bid
- 26.24
- Ask
- 26.54
- Low
- 25.51
- High
- 26.24
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 1.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.42%
- Mudança anual
- 20.81%
