HBT: HBT Financial Inc

26.00 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HBT ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.82 e ad un massimo di 26.51.

Segui le dinamiche di HBT Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.82 26.51
Intervallo Annuale
19.46 27.02
Chiusura Precedente
26.50
Apertura
26.51
Bid
26.00
Ask
26.30
Minimo
25.82
Massimo
26.51
Volume
320
Variazione giornaliera
-1.89%
Variazione Mensile
-0.04%
Variazione Semestrale
15.35%
Variazione Annuale
19.71%
