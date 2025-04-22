Valute / HBT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HBT: HBT Financial Inc
26.00 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBT ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.82 e ad un massimo di 26.51.
Segui le dinamiche di HBT Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBT News
- HBT Financial announces full redemption of $40 million subordinated notes
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- HBT Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $29 from $26 at Piper Sandler
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at KBW
- HBT Financial: Steady Results Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:HBT)
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at DA Davidson
- HBT Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Hbt Fin earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HBT Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion and capital growth drive outperformance
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HBT Financial (HBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil (NASDAQ:HBT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.82 26.51
Intervallo Annuale
19.46 27.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.50
- Apertura
- 26.51
- Bid
- 26.00
- Ask
- 26.30
- Minimo
- 25.82
- Massimo
- 26.51
- Volume
- 320
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.71%
20 settembre, sabato