HBT: HBT Financial Inc
25.32 USD 0.16 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HBT exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.48 and at a high of 25.45.
Follow HBT Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBT News
- HBT Financial announces full redemption of $40 million subordinated notes
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- HBT Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $29 from $26 at Piper Sandler
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at KBW
- HBT Financial: Steady Results Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:HBT)
- HBT Financial stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at DA Davidson
- HBT Financial shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Hbt Fin earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- HBT Financial Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion and capital growth drive outperformance
- Bridgewater (BWB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- HBT Financial (HBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- HBT Financial: An Attractive Community Bank To Weather Macro Turmoil (NASDAQ:HBT)
Daily Range
24.48 25.45
Year Range
19.46 27.02
- Previous Close
- 25.48
- Open
- 24.48
- Bid
- 25.32
- Ask
- 25.62
- Low
- 24.48
- High
- 25.45
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- -2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.33%
- Year Change
- 16.57%
