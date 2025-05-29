クォートセクション
通貨 / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc

42.35 USD 1.14 (2.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FSBWの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.23の安値と42.83の高値で取引されました。

FS Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.23 42.83
1年のレンジ
34.61 49.15
以前の終値
41.21
始値
41.31
買値
42.35
買値
42.65
安値
41.23
高値
42.83
出来高
76
1日の変化
2.77%
1ヶ月の変化
0.62%
6ヶ月の変化
11.68%
1年の変化
-3.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K