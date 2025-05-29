通貨 / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc
42.35 USD 1.14 (2.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FSBWの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.23の安値と42.83の高値で取引されました。
FS Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FSBW News
1日のレンジ
41.23 42.83
1年のレンジ
34.61 49.15
- 以前の終値
- 41.21
- 始値
- 41.31
- 買値
- 42.35
- 買値
- 42.65
- 安値
- 41.23
- 高値
- 42.83
- 出来高
- 76
- 1日の変化
- 2.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.68%
- 1年の変化
- -3.79%
