FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc

41.22 USD 1.13 (2.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FSBW a changé de -2.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 40.60 et à un maximum de 42.35.

Suivez la dynamique FS Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
40.60 42.35
Range Annuel
34.61 49.15
Clôture Précédente
42.35
Ouverture
42.35
Bid
41.22
Ask
41.52
Plus Bas
40.60
Plus Haut
42.35
Volume
126
Changement quotidien
-2.67%
Changement Mensuel
-2.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.70%
Changement Annuel
-6.36%
20 septembre, samedi