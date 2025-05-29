Devises / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc
41.22 USD 1.13 (2.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FSBW a changé de -2.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 40.60 et à un maximum de 42.35.
Suivez la dynamique FS Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSBW Nouvelles
Range quotidien
40.60 42.35
Range Annuel
34.61 49.15
- Clôture Précédente
- 42.35
- Ouverture
- 42.35
- Bid
- 41.22
- Ask
- 41.52
- Plus Bas
- 40.60
- Plus Haut
- 42.35
- Volume
- 126
- Changement quotidien
- -2.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.70%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.36%
20 septembre, samedi