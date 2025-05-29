Valute / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc
41.22 USD 1.13 (2.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FSBW ha avuto una variazione del -2.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.60 e ad un massimo di 42.35.
Segui le dinamiche di FS Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.60 42.35
Intervallo Annuale
34.61 49.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.35
- Apertura
- 42.35
- Bid
- 41.22
- Ask
- 41.52
- Minimo
- 40.60
- Massimo
- 42.35
- Volume
- 126
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.36%
21 settembre, domenica