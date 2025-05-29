QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FSBW
Tornare a Azioni

FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc

41.22 USD 1.13 (2.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSBW ha avuto una variazione del -2.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.60 e ad un massimo di 42.35.

Segui le dinamiche di FS Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSBW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.60 42.35
Intervallo Annuale
34.61 49.15
Chiusura Precedente
42.35
Apertura
42.35
Bid
41.22
Ask
41.52
Minimo
40.60
Massimo
42.35
Volume
126
Variazione giornaliera
-2.67%
Variazione Mensile
-2.07%
Variazione Semestrale
8.70%
Variazione Annuale
-6.36%
21 settembre, domenica