통화 / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc
41.22 USD 1.13 (2.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FSBW 환율이 오늘 -2.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.60이고 고가는 42.35이었습니다.
FS Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
40.60 42.35
년간 변동
34.61 49.15
- 이전 종가
- 42.35
- 시가
- 42.35
- Bid
- 41.22
- Ask
- 41.52
- 저가
- 40.60
- 고가
- 42.35
- 볼륨
- 126
- 일일 변동
- -2.67%
- 월 변동
- -2.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.36%
20 9월, 토요일