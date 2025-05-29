CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FSBW
Volver a Acciones

FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc

41.21 USD 0.24 (0.59%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FSBW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 40.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 42.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas FS Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSBW News

Rango diario
40.82 42.50
Rango anual
34.61 49.15
Cierres anteriores
40.97
Open
41.08
Bid
41.21
Ask
41.51
Low
40.82
High
42.50
Volumen
75
Cambio diario
0.59%
Cambio mensual
-2.09%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.68%
Cambio anual
-6.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B