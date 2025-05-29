Moedas / FSBW
FSBW: FS Bancorp Inc
41.57 USD 0.36 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FSBW para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.23 e o mais alto foi 41.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FS Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FSBW Notícias
Faixa diária
41.23 41.57
Faixa anual
34.61 49.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.21
- Open
- 41.31
- Bid
- 41.57
- Ask
- 41.87
- Low
- 41.23
- High
- 41.57
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.63%
- Mudança anual
- -5.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh