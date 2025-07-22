クォートセクション
FMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr

25.45 USD 0.12 (0.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FMSの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.24の安値と25.48の高値で取引されました。

Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each reprダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.24 25.48
1年のレンジ
18.94 30.16
以前の終値
25.57
始値
25.41
買値
25.45
買値
25.75
安値
25.24
高値
25.48
出来高
549
1日の変化
-0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
4.82%
6ヶ月の変化
2.33%
1年の変化
19.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K