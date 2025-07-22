通貨 / FMS
FMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr
25.45 USD 0.12 (0.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FMSの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.24の安値と25.48の高値で取引されました。
Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each reprダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
25.24 25.48
1年のレンジ
18.94 30.16
- 以前の終値
- 25.57
- 始値
- 25.41
- 買値
- 25.45
- 買値
- 25.75
- 安値
- 25.24
- 高値
- 25.48
- 出来高
- 549
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.33%
- 1年の変化
- 19.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K