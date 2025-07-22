货币 / FMS
FMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr
25.71 USD 0.35 (1.38%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FMS汇率已更改1.38%。当日，交易品种以低点25.62和高点25.77进行交易。
关注Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FMS新闻
日范围
25.62 25.77
年范围
18.94 30.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.36
- 开盘价
- 25.62
- 卖价
- 25.71
- 买价
- 26.01
- 最低价
- 25.62
- 最高价
- 25.77
- 交易量
- 46
- 日变化
- 1.38%
- 月变化
- 5.89%
- 6个月变化
- 3.38%
- 年变化
- 20.53%
