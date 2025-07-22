Valute / FMS
FMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr
25.27 USD 0.18 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FMS ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.24 e ad un massimo di 25.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FMS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.24 25.56
Intervallo Annuale
18.94 30.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.45
- Apertura
- 25.39
- Bid
- 25.27
- Ask
- 25.57
- Minimo
- 25.24
- Massimo
- 25.56
- Volume
- 612
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.47%
20 settembre, sabato