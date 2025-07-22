Currencies / FMS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr
25.26 USD 0.55 (2.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMS exchange rate has changed by 2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.97 and at a high of 25.31.
Follow Fresenius Medical Care AG American Depositary Shares (Each repr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMS News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Fresenius Medical Stock?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- This Fortinet Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Why Is Amphastar Pharma Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH), Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)
- Encompass Health Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up 7.4%
- Fresenius Medical Care launches €600 million share buyback tranche
- FMS vs. OFIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Select Medical Shares Down 20% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- FMS Stock Rises as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Gain Y/Y
- Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evercore ISI lowers Azenta stock price target to $33 on order delays
- Fresenius Medical Care ADR earnings beat by $0.41, revenue fell short of estimates
- Fresenius Medical Care Q2 results show revenue growth despite challenges
- Teladoc Health Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected on Declining Expenses
- Here's Why Fresenius (FMS) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
- UnitedHealth Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Increasing Medical Costs
- Universal Health Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Acute Care Admissions
- Here's Why Fresenius (FMS) is a Strong Value Stock
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Fresenius Medical Stock?
- Community Health Q2 Earnings Miss on Declining Patient Days
- Molina Healthcare Q2 Earnings Miss on Rising Medical Care Costs
- Oakmark Global Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
24.97 25.31
Year Range
18.94 30.16
- Previous Close
- 24.71
- Open
- 25.00
- Bid
- 25.26
- Ask
- 25.56
- Low
- 24.97
- High
- 25.31
- Volume
- 332
- Daily Change
- 2.23%
- Month Change
- 4.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.57%
- Year Change
- 18.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%