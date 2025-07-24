クォートセクション
通貨 / ELAN
株に戻る

ELAN: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

19.10 USD 0.66 (3.58%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ELANの今日の為替レートは、3.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.45の安値と19.26の高値で取引されました。

Elanco Animal Health Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELAN News

1日のレンジ
18.45 19.26
1年のレンジ
8.02 19.26
以前の終値
18.44
始値
18.46
買値
19.10
買値
19.40
安値
18.45
高値
19.26
出来高
10.631 K
1日の変化
3.58%
1ヶ月の変化
5.64%
6ヶ月の変化
82.60%
1年の変化
30.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K