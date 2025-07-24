通貨 / ELAN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ELAN: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
19.10 USD 0.66 (3.58%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ELANの今日の為替レートは、3.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.45の安値と19.26の高値で取引されました。
Elanco Animal Health Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELAN News
- エランコ・アニマルヘルス株、52週間高値の19.08ドルを記録
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at 19.08 USD
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at $18.88
- Elanco’s Credelio Quattro hits $100 million sales milestone
- Phibro Animal Health stock price target raised to $37 by BNP Paribas
- Elanco Animal Health stock reaches 52-week high at 18.79 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Zoetis: Why I Decided To Invest In The Stock (NYSE:ZTS)
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at 17.85 USD
- Elanco Animal Health Q2: Rising Innovation Revenue, Initiate At Buy (NYSE:ELAN)
- Why Is Elanco Animal Health Stock Soaring Thursday? - Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at $15.79
- Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Elanco (ELAN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Elanco Q2 2025 slides: 8% organic growth drives raised guidance despite headwinds
- U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Curious about Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Can Phosphate Binders Drive DaVita Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Elanco stock rises after EU approves Zenrelia for canine dermatitis
- Elanco’s canine dermatology drug Zenrelia approved in EU
1日のレンジ
18.45 19.26
1年のレンジ
8.02 19.26
- 以前の終値
- 18.44
- 始値
- 18.46
- 買値
- 19.10
- 買値
- 19.40
- 安値
- 18.45
- 高値
- 19.26
- 出来高
- 10.631 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 82.60%
- 1年の変化
- 30.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K