ELAN: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
18.56 USD 0.06 (0.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELAN exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.23 and at a high of 18.65.
Follow Elanco Animal Health Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ELAN News
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at $18.88
- Elanco’s Credelio Quattro hits $100 million sales milestone
- Phibro Animal Health stock price target raised to $37 by BNP Paribas
- Elanco Animal Health stock reaches 52-week high at 18.79 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Tick Up As Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings— MongoDB, nCino, Snowflake In Focus - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Zoetis: Why I Decided To Invest In The Stock (NYSE:ZTS)
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at 17.85 USD
- Elanco Animal Health Q2: Rising Innovation Revenue, Initiate At Buy (NYSE:ELAN)
- Why Is Elanco Animal Health Stock Soaring Thursday? - Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Elanco Animal Health stock hits 52-week high at $15.79
- Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Elanco (ELAN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 5%
- Elanco Q2 2025 slides: 8% organic growth drives raised guidance despite headwinds
- U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Curious about Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Can Phosphate Binders Drive DaVita Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Elanco stock rises after EU approves Zenrelia for canine dermatitis
- Elanco’s canine dermatology drug Zenrelia approved in EU
- ELAN vs. USPH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Encompass Health (EHC) This Year?
Daily Range
18.23 18.65
Year Range
8.02 19.07
- Previous Close
- 18.62
- Open
- 18.64
- Bid
- 18.56
- Ask
- 18.86
- Low
- 18.23
- High
- 18.65
- Volume
- 3.928 K
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.44%
- Year Change
- 26.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%