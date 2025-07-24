QuotazioniSezioni
ELAN: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

19.21 USD 0.11 (0.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ELAN ha avuto una variazione del 0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.93 e ad un massimo di 19.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.93 19.25
Intervallo Annuale
8.02 19.26
Chiusura Precedente
19.10
Apertura
19.10
Bid
19.21
Ask
19.51
Minimo
18.93
Massimo
19.25
Volume
8.922 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.58%
Variazione Mensile
6.25%
Variazione Semestrale
83.65%
Variazione Annuale
30.86%
