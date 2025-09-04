クォートセクション
通貨 / DKS
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

227.06 USD 4.16 (1.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DKSの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり222.29の安値と228.44の高値で取引されました。

Dick's Sporting Goods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
222.29 228.44
1年のレンジ
166.37 254.60
以前の終値
222.90
始値
223.98
買値
227.06
買値
227.36
安値
222.29
高値
228.44
出来高
2.168 K
1日の変化
1.87%
1ヶ月の変化
7.74%
6ヶ月の変化
12.98%
1年の変化
10.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K