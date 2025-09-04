通貨 / DKS
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
227.06 USD 4.16 (1.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DKSの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり222.29の安値と228.44の高値で取引されました。
Dick's Sporting Goods Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DKS News
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- Puma Stock (PUMA) Jumps 14% on Takeover Speculation - TipRanks.com
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Another big sporting goods chain closing 100s of stores
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- DICK’S completes exchange offer for Foot Locker senior notes
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- This name is ’a winner in athletic retail’: analyst
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- オールバーズの取締役が辞任、同社がNasdaqに規則不適合を通知
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Nike’s Frenemies Lock Arms - And They Want Control - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods completes $2.4 billion Foot Locker deal
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dick’s Sporting Goods updates pro forma financials for Foot Locker acquisition
- Lululemon’s style refresh is met with Wall Street skepticism. ‘It’s going to get worse,’ analyst says.
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing
- Dick’s Sporting Goods at Goldman Sachs Retail Conference: Strategic Expansion Insights
1日のレンジ
222.29 228.44
1年のレンジ
166.37 254.60
- 以前の終値
- 222.90
- 始値
- 223.98
- 買値
- 227.06
- 買値
- 227.36
- 安値
- 222.29
- 高値
- 228.44
- 出来高
- 2.168 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.98%
- 1年の変化
- 10.10%
