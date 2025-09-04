KurseKategorien
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

227.06 USD 4.16 (1.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DKS hat sich für heute um 1.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 222.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 228.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dick's Sporting Goods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
222.29 228.44
Jahresspanne
166.37 254.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
222.90
Eröffnung
223.98
Bid
227.06
Ask
227.36
Tief
222.29
Hoch
228.44
Volumen
2.168 K
Tagesänderung
1.87%
Monatsänderung
7.74%
6-Monatsänderung
12.98%
Jahresänderung
10.10%
