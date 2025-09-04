Währungen / DKS
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
227.06 USD 4.16 (1.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DKS hat sich für heute um 1.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 222.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 228.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dick's Sporting Goods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
222.29 228.44
Jahresspanne
166.37 254.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 222.90
- Eröffnung
- 223.98
- Bid
- 227.06
- Ask
- 227.36
- Tief
- 222.29
- Hoch
- 228.44
- Volumen
- 2.168 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.98%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.10%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K