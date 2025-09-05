Valute / DKS
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
221.91 USD 5.15 (2.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DKS ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 221.33 e ad un massimo di 226.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DKS News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- DICK'S Sporting Goods' 5% Comp Growth: What's Fueling It?
- Here's Why Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a Strong Value Stock
- How Dick's Can Make The Foot Locker Acquisition Pay Off (NYSE:DKS)
- From Skechers to Foot Locker: Tariff chaos spurs record-high footwear, apparel deals
- Puma Stock (PUMA) Jumps 14% on Takeover Speculation - TipRanks.com
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- Another big sporting goods chain closing 100s of stores
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- DICK’S completes exchange offer for Foot Locker senior notes
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- This name is ’a winner in athletic retail’: analyst
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Un membro del consiglio di Allbirds si dimette, l’azienda notifica la non conformità al Nasdaq
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Nike’s Frenemies Lock Arms - And They Want Control - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods completes $2.4 billion Foot Locker deal
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dick’s Sporting Goods updates pro forma financials for Foot Locker acquisition
Intervallo Giornaliero
221.33 226.31
Intervallo Annuale
166.37 254.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 227.06
- Apertura
- 226.28
- Bid
- 221.91
- Ask
- 222.21
- Minimo
- 221.33
- Massimo
- 226.31
- Volume
- 2.241 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.60%
